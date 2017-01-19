Philly Native Jordan Morgan Garnering NFL Attention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Senior Bowl is set for next Saturday (January 28th) down in Mobile, Alabama. This game is a great opportunity for college prospects to show off their talents for NFL scouts and it will be a very big day for Kutztown senior left tackle Jordan Morgan, who is one of just three Division II players taking part.

Morgan is a fascinating story. A Philadelphia native, he earned just about every accolade an offensive lineman could at Kutztown. Morgan won the Gene Upshaw Award as a senior, that’s given to the lineman of the year in Division II. He became the first offensive lineman to ever be named Offensive Player of the Year in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s Eastern Division and he is a two-time, consensus First-Team All-American.

This is an incredibly impressive resume for anyone, let alone a young man who didn’t start to play football until he was a senior at Parkway Northwest High School.

“At Parkway Northwest you needed something called enrichment hours to graduate,” Morgan tells KYW Newsradio. “You could get them by playing a sport and I just figured I never played football before, so I might as well give it a try.”

All of our decisions should turn out so well.

“I wouldn’t say that I was good in high school,” Morgan continues. “But I would say that after those first few practices, I figured out it was something that I loved. I didn’t know how far I could take it, but I knew that I wanted to keep playing and wanted to keep developing and I just kind of took it from there.”

He talks about the road that led him to Kutztown.

“(Kutztown coaches) originally came to a Germantown workout where they were looking at two other offensive linemen and a defensive back,” he says. “I was just kind of in the mix, working out with them and one of my coaches was selling me hard to them. They said, ‘Well, we will invite him in, but he has to prove himself.’”

Not a problem.

“I’d say around my sophomore year of college, as I started to become a better player, I started to realize that I could do some things that not just any other player could,” Morgan says. “From that point on, it became more of, ‘Okay, I really need to figure how great I can be because I haven’t seen a ceiling yet. I can do all these things in such a short amount of time that some guys who have been playing their whole life haven’t even gotten to. As I started to see that more, I started to become more excited and that was pretty much my motivator throughout college in me developing my skill.”

Morgan was a huge reason why Kutztown won the PSAC East Division title in 2016. Lets go back to the fact that he was named conference offensive player of the year. When is the last time you ever heard of an offensive lineman earning that honor? It takes a special skill.

“I would say some of the main factors that are getting me this much attention would just be my athleticism for my size,” Morgan says. “Right now I’m about 6’3”, 315, but I know I move a lot better than a lot of guys my size. I think, on top of that, I play with a motor. I’m not one of those guys who, when you watch the film, you can say he took a play off here and there. My play has always been pretty consistent all the way through. On top of that, some guys have been doing this all their life. I haven’t. I believe I’m nowhere near my ceiling. There is still so much more I can learn to become an even better player.”

NFL teams should take note.