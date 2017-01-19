In Last Major Presidential Act, Obama Commutes Drug, Weapons Sentences For 11 Pennsylvanians

January 19, 2017 9:24 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – In his last major act as president, Barack Obama has commuted the sentences of 11 former Pennsylvania residents imprisoned for drug and weapons offenses. Thursday’s move brings Obama’s bid to correct what he’s called a systematic injustice to a climactic close.

Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s 35-Year Prison Sentence

They include Jose Carmona, formerly of Philadelphia, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 for possession of crack cocaine and heroin with the intent to distribute.

Obama has now commuted the sentences of 1,715 people, more than any other president in U.S. history. During his presidency Obama freed 568 inmates serving life sentences.

Obama repeatedly called on Congress to act broadly, but lawmakers never did.

