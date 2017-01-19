NJSP Troopers Help Deliver Baby Girl In Station’s Parking Lot

PORT NORRIS, NJ (CBS) — Several New Jersey State Police troopers helped deliver a baby this morning in the parking lot of the Port Norris station.

Police say around 8:44 a.m., troopers were told by Cumberland County Communications that a woman in labor was being driven to the station because she believed she was going to deliver the baby before they could reach a hospital.

When the driver and expectant mother arrived at the station in a van, Det. Matthew Hanlin, Det. Andrew Abdill and Troopers Bryan Blair and Tyler Dornewass immediately jumped into action to help deliver the baby girl.

One of the troopers said they noticed the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck and that elevated the situation.

4 men and a little lady @NJSP style- hear how troopers delivered a baby this morning at their barracks pic.twitter.com/ixpMBuMhil — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) January 19, 2017

Thankfully, Adbill was able to deliver the baby safely, and remove the cord.

The troopers continued to render aid to the mother and infant until Inspira Medical Center Paramedics, Laurel Lake Emergency Squad, and Mauricetown Fire Department arrived.

Police say mom and baby were taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland and were last listed in stable condition.