News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 19

January 19, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed President Obama’s final press conference, the Philadelphia FOP campaigning against Seth Williams and the Pixar singularity. He spoke with Nicole Russell from the Federalist about the Women’s March on Washington and Jermaine Finks, a participant on the new reality show, Hunted.

6:00 President Obama said ‘We’re going to be OK’ in his final press conference.

6:19 Philadelphia’s FOP is campaigning against DA Seth Williams.

6:35 What’s Trending: Grammy Awards, Pixar, A Dog’s Purpose, Deadpool 2, Bryan Cranston

7:00 Chris speaks with Nicole Russell from the Federalist about the women’s march on Washington.

7:20 Chris talks to Jermaine Finks, a participant on the new CBS reality show, Hunted.

7:39 Advisers are urging Donald Trump to dance with Caitlyn Jenner at an inaugural ball.

7:51 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says Eagles fans are ‘angry and awful people.’

8:35 What’s Trending: Fiona Apple, Ed Sheeran, Will and Grace, Steve Carrell

