I-95 Closed In DelCo After Accident As Police Pursue McDonald’s Robbery Suspects

January 19, 2017 9:02 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — According to officials, a robbery at a Delaware County McDonald’s led to an accident that shut down I-95.

Authorities say shortly before 8:00 p.m., the McDonald’s at 4206 Edgmont Avenue was robbed in Brookhaven. Police pursued the suspects following the robbery.

Police chased the suspects onto I-95 where they crashed near Highland Avenue in Chester. Multiple suspects were taken into custody.

The accident shut down all lanes of I-95 in the area. The northbound lanes were reopened a short time later and lane restrictions remained in the southbound lanes where the accident took place. They were opened around 9:10 p.m.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.

