Man Sentenced In Attempted Bensalem Kidnapping

by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — State prison time for a Philadelphia man who broke into a home in Bensalem and assaulted 17-year-old girl in an attempted kidnapping.

22-year-old Shane McMichael is sentenced to two-to-five years in state prison along with 10 years probation.

In October 2015, McMichael, wearing a mask, snuck into the Bensalem home of a girl he had known for years, and who investigators say had recently rebuffed his advances.

“He went upstairs, he tied the bedroom door shut for the girl’s grandmother to make sure the girl’s grandmother couldn’t get out and interrupt his crime,” said Bucks County Prosecutor Robert James.

James says McMichael punched the 17-year-old in the face and slammed her head against the floor.

The grandmother was able to get out of her room, she called 9-1-1, and when she yelled down the stairs, McMichael fled.

The victim ID’d him and when police caught up to him, James said, “inside the truck they located more rope, gathered with a loaded .22 caliber rifle.”

James says they don’t know what McMichael was planning.

He pleaded guilty last fall to burglary, aggravated assault, and other charges.