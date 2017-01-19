Man Dies After Struggle With Philly Police Officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A man has died following a struggle with a Philadelphia police officer on Thursday morning.

A officer responded just before 5 a.m. to a call for a “person screaming” at 10th and Poplar Streets.

“As the officer approached, the offender jumped off of his truck, and went to the driver side of the police car. The offender reached in the window of the patrol car, and grabbed the female officer by the neck,” police said in a news release.

After an apparent struggle with the officer, police say the man was struck with a baton and another officer was forced to use their taser gun.

Officers were eventually able to get the man in handcuffs but found him unresponsive.

Police say they administered a dose of Naloxone, believing that the offender was high on narcotics and possibly overdosing.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Hospital staff determined that the Electronic Control Weapon prongs never penetrated the male’s skin; however, the cause of death has not been determined at this time,” police said in a statement.

The officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Homicide and internal affairs will be investigating the incident.