Man Dies After Struggle With Philly Police Officer

January 19, 2017 9:51 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A man has died following a struggle with a Philadelphia police officer on Thursday morning.

A officer responded just before 5 a.m. to a call for a “person screaming” at 10th and Poplar Streets.

“As the officer approached, the offender jumped off of his truck, and went to the driver side of the police car. The offender reached in the window of the patrol car, and grabbed the female officer by the neck,” police said in a news release.

After an apparent struggle with the officer, police say the man was struck with a baton and another officer was forced to use their taser gun.

Officers were eventually able to get the man in handcuffs but found him unresponsive.

Police say they administered a dose of Naloxone, believing that the offender was high on narcotics and possibly overdosing.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Hospital staff determined that the Electronic Control Weapon prongs never penetrated the male’s skin; however, the cause of death has not been determined at this time,” police said in a statement.

The officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Homicide and internal affairs will be investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia