Inauguration Protests Taking Place Throughout Philadelphia

January 19, 2017 9:13 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Justin Udo, Philadelphia, Trump

by Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Civil dissent is on the top of the list for many political action groups across the country on Friday, in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

There are even protests taking place right here in Philadelphia.

Multiple groups are planning to exercise their first amendment right by publicly showing their disapproval of Mr. Trump as he takes the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States.

At 1pm, students from Temple, Drexel, and Community College of Philadelphia are participating in the National Student Walkout Against Bigotry & Hate.

Ajeenah Amir, with the City of Philadelphia, says after that, there will be a rally at 3pm at Thomas Paine Plaza.

“Followed by a march, and the march will be at Center City and City Hall, going east bound toward Independence Mall and other locations in Center City,” Amir explained.

The Philadelphia Police, Civil Affairs Unit, and Central Division commanders will have officers on duty patrolling the rallies.

“We definitely encourage our residents and commuters to use caution if driving around Center City, and to use public transit if necessary to get to and from home and work,” said one officer.

The following protests will also be taking place throughout the city:

At noon, a small group will gather at 601 Market St. for an Anti War protest.

At 3pm, a demonstration for Black Unity and Coalition Building is planned for City Hall, 15th & Market Streets.

At 4pm, a group will gather at the Liberty Bell, 6th & Market Sreets, for the People’s Inauguration in Philly.

At 4:20pm, a pro-marijuana demonstration is planned to take place at Rittenhouse Park, 1800 Walnut St.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia