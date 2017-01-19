‘Hunted’ Participant: No Idea How It Works Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They’re calling it the “world’s most elaborate game of hide and go seek.”

The new CBS reality show “Hunted” requires 18 contestants (nine teams of two) to go on the run and hide out in a 100,000-square-mile region in the southeastern United States, for 28 days in order to win $250,000.

One of the contestants, Jermaine Finks, joined Joe Decamara and Jon Ritchie on the 94WIP Midday Show to discuss the show on Thursday. Although Finks participated in the show, he has no idea of the result.

“We’re all excited, we’re all looking forward to seeing how everything plays out on the screen,” Finks said. “We don’t have any idea how it works out for each of the teams conversely, so it’s really gonna be cool to actually watch it on the screen.”

The “hunters” have very skillful experience.

“A myriad of military intelligence, military gentleman and ladies,” Finks said of the contestants’ backgrounds. “Law enforcement, we’ve got a prior U.S. Marshal and things like that.”

Watch the series premiere of “Hunted” on Sunday, Jan. 22, after the AFC Championship Game on CBS 3.