‘Hunted’ Participant: ‘Very Difficult To Disappear Off The Grid’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jermaine Finks, a participant in the new CBS reality show, Hunted, talked with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about the show, which requires contestants to go on the run and hide out for 28 days in order to win $250,000, saying the start of the adventure comes as a surprise to everyone involved.

“According to the rules, basically, they’re going about their daily lives and then, they know they’re going to be doing this at some time, but they’re not given a window of time exactly when it’s going to start. They get surprised as far as they have one hour from the time they get notified, not matter what they’re doing, where they’re at, at home, at work, at play, out shopping, whatever it may be, they’ll get the warning. They have one hour to get their stuff together and disappear before we can start tracking them.”

He believes it is much harder now to go on the lam now than in previous generations.

“In this day and age, with technology and social networks and wanting to be known and things like that, or stay connected with people, it’s very difficult for them to actually disappear off the grid.”

Finks says anyone trying to really do this would need an awful lot of money.

“That’s the key as far as networking, having funds, having the ability to go as many different places at one time, zig zag across the planet or the state or the country or the county, whatever it may be, you got to have the funds to do it.”

