Home Invasion Suspect Assaults Woman, 91, Accidently Leaves Cell Phone Behind

January 19, 2017 5:57 AM
Filed Under: Home Invasion, Northfield

NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS)—Police in South Jersey have arrested a man they say broke into the home of an elderly woman and then assaulted her when she tried to call police.

It happened around midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Wabash Avenue in Northfield, NJ.

Police say Michael S Flaherty Jr, 35, of Northfield pried open the back door of the home where he confronted by a 91-year-old woman once inside.

According to investigators, a struggle ensued causing the woman to suffer lacerations when she tried to call 911.

Flaherty was able to steal the victim’s purse upon leaving the residence, but police say he dropped his cell phone during the struggle.

The recovered phone led police to a residence on Wabash Ave. where he was located hiding in the home.

Flaherty is being charged with burglary, robbery, assault, theft, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

He remains held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

