First Lady Michelle Obama Bids The White House Goodbye

January 19, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: michelle obama, politics

By Sophie Tatum

WASHINGTON (CNN)–Michelle Obama is saying goodbye to the White House. The first lady put up a series of sentimental social media posts before the new first family assumes the role on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Obama posted an image showing her embracing President Barack Obama. “Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo,” the caption read.

The first lady also shared a video of herself with the first dogs, Bo and Sunny, taking “one last walk through the People’s House.”

Last Wednesday, January 11, the first lady appeared on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” and spoke of her last days in the White House.

“It has been surprisingly emotional for all of us, in ways that we didn’t expect,” Obama told host Jimmy Fallon, while also noting she was ready to leave after two terms.

Both the President and first lady will be in attendance at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire & 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

