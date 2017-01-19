Elevated Lead Levels Found In New Jersey Hospital’s Water

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey hospital is offering free exams after elevated levels of lead were found in its drinking water.

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center will test workers, patients and visitors who have been at the hospital since September 2015. The hospital is especially encouraging anyone who was pregnant and children under the age of six to get tested.

The state Environmental Protection Department notified the hospital last week that water samples from some buildings had high lead levels. Lead can cause serious health problems.

Englewood hospital is now using bottled water, receiving shipments of water and using ice from outside suppliers.

Officials are trying to identify the source of the lead.

