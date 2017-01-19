Dom Show Notes 1.19.17

9:00-Oscar Gamble from The Times Herald, joined discussing the townhall by Senator Daylin Leach yesterday at Upper Merion Middle School.
9:20-Congressman Meehan speaking out on the repeal of Obamacare.
10:00-Steve Feldman, of Zionist Organization of America, joined discussing the Black Lives Matter week in Philadelphia schools.
10:10-Black Lives Matter looking to establish “Black villages.”
10;45-Overrated/Underrated.
11:00-Jonathan Chait joined discussing his new book “Audacity.”
11:35-Congressman Pat Meehan joined discussing the plans for Obamacare under the Trump administration.