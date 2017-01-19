NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Dom Show Notes 1.19.17

January 19, 2017 11:44 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Oscar Gamble from The Times Herald, joined discussing the townhall by Senator Daylin Leach yesterday at Upper Merion Middle School.

9:20-Congressman Meehan speaking out on the repeal of Obamacare.

10:00-Steve Feldman, of Zionist Organization of America, joined discussing the Black Lives Matter week in Philadelphia schools.

10:10-Black Lives Matter looking to establish “Black villages.” 

10;45-Overrated/Underrated.

11:00-Jonathan Chait joined discussing his new book “Audacity.”

11:35-Congressman Pat Meehan joined discussing the plans for Obamacare under the Trump administration.

