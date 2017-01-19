Curt Schilling Fights With Fake Sidney Ponson Twitter Account After HOF Vote

BREAKINGMan Dies After Struggle With Philly Police Officer

January 19, 2017 11:15 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling did not get into the Hall Of Fame on Wednesday night.

But, of course, Schilling took to Twitter to complain about it.

A non-verified account of Sidney Ponson, a former MLB pitcher, decided to troll Schilling for not getting inducted.

Schilling, convinced it was the real Ponson, fired back.

Schilling, 50, received 45 of 75-percent of the vote needed to be inducted.

In 2016, Schilling received 52.3 percent of the vote and Schilling has expressed that voters will not vote for him because of his conservative views. He recently said in an interview, “I promise you if I had said, ‘Lynch Trump,’ I would be getting in with about 90 percent of the vote this year.”

