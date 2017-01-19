Curt Schilling Fights With Fake Sidney Ponson Twitter Account After HOF Vote

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling did not get into the Hall Of Fame on Wednesday night.

But, of course, Schilling took to Twitter to complain about it.

A non-verified account of Sidney Ponson, a former MLB pitcher, decided to troll Schilling for not getting inducted.

@gehrig38 congrats on the hall of fame — Sidney Ponson (@SidneyPonson) January 18, 2017

Schilling, convinced it was the real Ponson, fired back.

Meanwhile in Curt Schilling-ville, he's arguing with a fake Sidney Ponson on Hall of Fame day pic.twitter.com/e7Kc2FYwQ6 — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) January 19, 2017

Schilling, 50, received 45 of 75-percent of the vote needed to be inducted.

In 2016, Schilling received 52.3 percent of the vote and Schilling has expressed that voters will not vote for him because of his conservative views. He recently said in an interview, “I promise you if I had said, ‘Lynch Trump,’ I would be getting in with about 90 percent of the vote this year.”