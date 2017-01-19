Bucks County Man Getting VIP Treatment At Inauguration

January 19, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: Bucks County, Jim Melwert, Trump

by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bucks County man and GOP delegate who played host to a huge rally for Donald Trump last fall is getting some VIP treatment at Friday’s inauguration.

The rally Jim Worthington hosted for then-candidate Trump at the Newtown Athletic Club drew thousands back in October.

“They’ve done me good, I’ve got regular seats for the inauguration, so I don’t have to go really early, I’m kind of up towards the front,” Worthington said.

He will also attend the parade, then the freedom ball Friday evening, which Trump is scheduled to attend.

Worthington was a delegate at the convention in Cleveland, then he started a grassroots volunteer group for Trump.

“I’d be lying if I told you I was 100% convinced all through the process he was going to win,” Worthington said. “When he did, it was a relief obviously. I’m kind of to the point where I just want him to get in there and get to work.”

