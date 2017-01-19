ACLU Urges Citizens To Take An Oath To Help Others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office, the American Civil Liberties Union is urging citizens to do the same.

It starts out with, “I do solemnly swear to preserve, protect, and defend the constitution of the United States,” and then, the ACLU’s Andy Hoover says, you add what your core value is.

“It says that ‘I will uphold and defend the Constitution to insure that women have full access to reproductive health care,’ or ‘protect equality for LGBT people,’ et cetera, et cetera. It’s an opportunity for folks to stand up and be clear that they support our Constitutional rights,” said Hoover.

Hoover says Trump made statements during the campaign that he does not understand our core rights.

“Muslims, immigrants, women, he uses the phrase “law and order,” which is essentially code for ramping up abusive tactics by the police that disproportionately affects people of color. This really goes against the fundamental values of our country,” Hoover said.

He says the idea is to connect people electronically, then get ready to take more action in the months ahead.

You can take the oath at peoplesoath.org.

