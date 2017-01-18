NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Woman Accused Of Killing 14-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Remains On Suicide Watch

January 18, 2017
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The woman accused of killing her adopted daughter in what prosecutors have called “a rape murder fantasy” remains on suicide watch in Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Keith Williams and John Fioravanti are court appointed attorneys for Sara Packer, the adoptive mother of 14-year-old Grace Packer, whose remains were found in the woods in Luzerne county in October.

Williams says while it is very early in the case, after two meetings with Packer, he sees a history of mental illness.

“She’s been treated in many facilities in this area and the Lehigh Valley,” Williams said. “She also has a history of being used and manipulated by men in her life.”

Williams points to Packer’s ex-husband, who pleaded guilty in 2011 to exposing himself to Grace, and sexual contact with a sibling. And also Packer’s boyfriend and co-defendant, Jacob Sullivan, who, according to the criminal complaint, confessed to hospital staff and investigators following an attempted suicide.

“Did [Mr. Sullivan] have some control over her, was he threatening her, was he forcing her for anything she may have done? I don’t have the answers to that at this point in time,” Williams said. “It’s way too early.”

Packer is represented by the public defender’s office. She and Sullivan were scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday, but it’s has been rescheduled to next month.

