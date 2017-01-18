Weather: Rain To Impact Inauguration Day As January Thaw Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The January thaw continues!

Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week as we finally break free of the gray and gloom and get some much-needed sunshine and Vitamin D back into our lives. The sun will help temperatures warm into the mid-50’s in the afternoon, a full 10 degrees above the norm.

Friday, though, the rain will return.

It looks like it’ll turn wet just in time for the inauguration in D.C., so expect to see lots of umbrellas in the crowd. Rain will likely impact our area between 12:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., meaning a slow evening commute for Philly drivers.

Then, the weekend starts on a mild and partly sunny note, with temps in the mid 50’s – a great Saturday to get outside for a long walk, a bike ride, or just strolling around the city. Rain will return Sunday night into Monday, but temperatures remain above average. In fact, looking right into the middle of next week, it will feel much more like March than January.