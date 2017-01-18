Wayne Simmonds Announces Engagement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sorry ladies, another Philadelphia Flyer is off the market
Related: Wayne Simmonds Selected As Flyers’ Lone All-Star
About a month after the captain Claude Giroux got engaged, the Flyers’ lone all-star Wayne Simmonds did the same. Simmonds announced his engagement Wednesday on Instagram.
After their losing second straight game on Sunday, a 5-0 loss to the Capitals, Simmonds and the Flyers are off until Saturday when they host the New Jersey Devils.
Related: Flyers’ Wayne Simmonds Shares His Take On Donald Trump
It looks like Simmonds made good use of his time off.