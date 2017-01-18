Villanova University Marks 175th Anniversary With Massive Food Drive

January 18, 2017 3:56 PM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mark Abrams, Philabundance, Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A prominent main line Philadelphia university is marking a historic milestone.

Villanova University is kicking off a celebration this week of the 175th anniversary of its founding by a group of Irish Augustinian priests.

Dr. Peter Donohue, Villanova’s president, says a series of events on campus over the coming days will recognize the achievements and the worldwide impact the university, its students and graduates have had.

Donohue says the university also is using the occasion to help the community through a massive food drive it calls “Donation Nation,” aimed to raise 1.75 tons of food for Philabundance.

“We have a lot of abundance here. And we should share that abundance with other people,” Donohue said. “So, it was how do we create this 175 in terms of a concrete thing.”

(credit: Villanova University)

The campaign continues through Thursday and involves students and parents, faculty and staff, and alumni.

For more about the food drive and other events to mark the 175th anniversary, visit Villanova University’s website.

