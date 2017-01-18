US Supreme Court Delays Decision On NJ Sports Betting Appeal

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Supporters of legalized sports betting might be encouraged by this week’s decision by the US Supreme Court not to reject New Jersey’s second attempt to bypass a federal ban. But the high court hasn’t agreed to consider the case either.

The justices want the US Solicitor General to weigh in on the question of whether New Jersey’s move to repeal prohibitions on sports gaming at casinos and racetracks conflicts with a federal ban in all but 4 states. Then they’ll decide on whether to hear an appeal from the Garden State.

Rutgers-Camden law professor Stephen Schrier is a partner at the Philadelphia based Blank-Rome firm. “New Jersey’s been up to the Supreme Court in the past and hasn’t really gotten this kind of a response,” Schrier told KYW Newsradio. “So it seemed interesting to me that the court wanted some additional advice, so to speak.”

President-elect Donald Trump has yet to pick his Solicitor General, but given Mister Trump’s gaming history, Schrier is hopeful any advice might lean in favor of the question.

“Those of us that are trying to encourage sports betting would hope that it would, in that it is certainly an opportunity for the court to hear from the United States as opposed to the parties that have been in the case,” Schrier said.

But any decision on whether to consider the appeal could be months away.