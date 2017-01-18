CBS 3’s Own Ukee Washington Makes Cameo In Latest M. Night Shyamalan Movie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS 3’s own Ukee Washington will be making a cameo in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie “Split.”
Washington filmed the scene in the CBS 3 studios.
This is not the first time the longtime CBS 3 anchor has appeared in Shyamalan’s movies. Washington also made cameos in “Signs,” “Unbreakable,” and “The Happening.”
Shyamalan’s latest thriller is about a man with multiple personalities who kidnaps three young women. The movie opens nationwide on Friday, Jan. 20.
Ukee isn’t the only movie star in the family – his cousin is Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington.