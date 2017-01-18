Trump Singles Aims to Make ‘Dating Great Again’

January 18, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: dating, Donald Trump, politics, Romance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Single Trump fans we have a dating website for you: TrumpSingles.com.

New York Daily News reports, founder David Goss of California thought of the idea after hearing of a similar site for Democrats.

He also learned his Republican friends were having a hard time on dates once politics were brought up.

“Sometimes it’s tough to date when you’re a Trump supporter, so we’re making it easier to find each other, who are like-minded and have the same political views,” said Goss during an interview on Fox in June. “The Trump Single is just a fun-loving person. It’s not anybody that’s different from anybody else. We just have our views and when we stick to them and we’re proud of them and we’re not willing to give up on them just to date somebody.”

According to the Daily News, TrumpSingles.com had more than 23,000 members as of Tuesday and comes with a price tag of $19.95 month — which is up nearly $15 from when it first launched last summer.

 

