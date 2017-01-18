Temple To Rename School Of Media And Communication After Philly Broadcast Pioneer Lew Klein

January 18, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Lew Klein, Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Temple University has announced it will rename its School of Media and Communication to honor Philadelphia broadcast pioneer Lew Klein.

The Lew Klein College of Media and Communication will be formally dedicated this spring as part of events marking the school’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The university says the renaming is a tribute to Klein’s more than six decades of teaching at the school, and recognizes a multi-million dollar gift to the school from Klein and his wife.

“Over many decades, Lew Klein has left an indelible imprint on the lives of countless Temple students who have gone on to build successful careers in media, communication and related fields,” Temple University President Richard M. Englert said in a statement. “It’s only fitting that we recognize Lew in an equally indelible way: through the naming of the Klein College of Media and Communication in honor of the legacy he has built in Philadelphia and across the nation.”

Klein started teaching at Temple in 1952 while working as an executive at what is now WPVI-TV. He served as an executive producer for “American Bandstand” and helped launch the career of late host Dick Clark, as well as NBC’s Matt Lauer and comedian Bob Saget.

Klein says he’s “proud and thankful” for the honor.

“Thinking about the thousands of communications scholars who will graduate in future years, I am very optimistic about their success,” Klein said in a statement. “They will be coming from one of the finest and most prestigious schools in the nation.

“I have been blessed with other examples of appreciation and recognition at Temple, and this is the culmination of them all.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia