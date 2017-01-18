NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Reports: George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

January 18, 2017 5:45 AM
George H. W. Bush

By CNN staff

PHILADELPHIA (CNN)–Former president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, according to the Houston Chronicle and Houston TV station KHOU.

Bush’s chief of staff, Jean Becker, says he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after falling ill. Becker tells the Houston Chronicle and KHOU that Bush is “doing fine.”

Bush, who served a single term as President from 1988 to 1992, was not expected to attend the inauguration of the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, in Washington on Friday due to health concerns.

Several bouts with illness have kept the 92-year-old out of the spotlight in recent years and he has rarely made public remarks.

CNN is working to independently confirm the former President’s status.

Previous health concerns

The elder Bush revealed several years ago he suffered from a form of Parkinson’s disease that left him unable to walk. He used a wheelchair or a scooter to get around.

Bush had two other health scares in 2014 and 2015.

In December 2014 he was hospitalized for what aides described as a precautionary measure after experiencing shortness of breath, and the following July fell at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, breaking the C2 vertebrae in his neck.

The injury did not result in any neurological problems, his spokesman said at the time.

Developing story — more to come

The-CNN-Wire & 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

