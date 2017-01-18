Police: SUV Crashes Into Delaware Elementary School

FELTON, De. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating after they say an SUV crashed into an elementary school on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at Lake Forest Central Elementary School in Felton.

Investigators say the car crashed into the school around 6:24 p.m. Authorities say the driver is a 56-year-old man who was driving a Ford Explorer. He was traveling eastbound on Killens Pond Road.

Police say the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and crashed into the school’s front office area, before coming to a stop. Officials are trying to determine what caused the crash.

The man was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for treatment. Officials say he was wearing a seat belt and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The school was unoccupied at the time.