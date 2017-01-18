Police: Armed Robbers Steal Thousands In Merchandise From Manayunk Consignment Shop

January 18, 2017 8:04 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place on Wednesday evening in Manayunk. An upscale consignment shop was the target of several robbers, according to police.

Officials say, around 6:00 p.m., a man in a hat walked into Remix on the 4300 block of Main Street. They say the cashier, a 32-year-old woman, and a 65-year-old male customer were inside.

Police say the suspect approached the pair with a gun and forced both of them into dressing rooms. Authorities say the cashier was tied up around her ankles and wrists and the man was tied up by the wrists.

Officials say that once both were restrained, the suspect turned off the store’s lights. Two more men entered, according to police, and stole pieces of merchandise valued at $10,000 and $2,000.

Authorities say the suspect were wearing gloves, but their faces were not covered. Surveillance cameras in the store captured the incident.

