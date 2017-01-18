Philly Sweetgreen Restaurants Going CASHLESS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– One of the hottest restaurant in our area is taking a big step.

If you’re planning to grab a healthy salad at Sweetgreen, bring your credit card.

The chain now accepts only plastic, or the “Sweetgreen” app.

The Daily Pennsylvanian reports, Fast Company, the founders of Sweetgreen explained that the paperless model discourages robberies, gives managers more time to interact with their staff and gives staff more time to interact with their customers.

After Wednesday, all locations of “Sweetgreen” are cashless, including the shop at 18th and Chestnut , plus locations in Ardmore, King of Prussia, Washington Square West, and University City.