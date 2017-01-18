Philly FOP Take Shot At D.A. Seth Williams With I-95 Billboard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s safe to say Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is not a fan of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

A billboard taking a jab at Williams recently went up on I-95 facing northbound traffic between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue.

In the past, FOP President John McNesby has expressed frustration with Williams after he failed to charge a teen girl allegedly involved in an altercation with a Philadelphia Police officer.

DA Williams also did not charge NFL running back LeSean McCoy following an alleged nightclub brawl with off-duty officers.

McNesby sent out a public letter earlier this month, calling Williams a “morally and ethically challenged sideline playboy.”

Help wanted! Apply ASAP and Please Share… pic.twitter.com/NhgrhxVaRa — FOPLodge5 (@FOPLodge5) January 18, 2017

When asked for comment, the District Attorney’s office said, “Thank you, but we do not have any comment.”