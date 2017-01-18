Philly FOP Take Shot At D.A. Seth Williams With I-95 Billboard

January 18, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: FOP, John McNesby, Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s safe to say Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is not a fan of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

A billboard taking a jab at Williams recently went up on I-95 facing northbound traffic between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue.

FOP President John McNesby: LeSean McCoy Received Special Treatment 

In the past, FOP President John McNesby has expressed frustration with Williams after he failed to charge a teen girl allegedly involved in an altercation with a Philadelphia Police officer.

DA’s Office And Police Union Exchange Fire Over Decision Not To Charge Girl In Viral Video

DA Williams also did not charge NFL running back LeSean McCoy following an alleged nightclub brawl with off-duty officers.

McNesby sent out a public letter earlier this month, calling Williams a “morally and ethically challenged sideline playboy.”

When asked for comment, the District Attorney’s office said, “Thank you, but we do not have any comment.”

