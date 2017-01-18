Philadelphia’s Archbishop Launches Annual Catholic Charities Appeal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Archdiocese today launched its annual Catholic charities appeal.

Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput says the theme of this year’s fundraising campaign is: “Giving hope to all.”

And the goal is $12.5 million.

Chaput says the appeal will support five areas of ministry.

“Education, social services, evangelization in parishes and the spiritual life of the church, the clergy, especially the elderly clergy, and local missionary activities.”

The archbishop says the root of the word charity actually comes from the Latin for love, that includes love of God and love of neighbor.

“So, if you love God and you love your neighbor, and I’m sure you all do, it’s very important that you become involved in this Catholic Charities appeal.”

For more, go to catholiccharitiesappeal.org