January 28th through February 5th, explore the automotive industry’s latest creations at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the 2017 Philadelphia Auto Show. The Philadelphia Auto Show features more than 700 concept, classic, luxury and exotic cars on display, with every major vehicle manufacturer represented. All vehicles are arranged by category, making it easy to navigate the 700,000-square-foot display floor. Visitors can get up-close and personal with the newest vehicle models that will soon be at dealerships around the region. Check out the latest green vehicles or explore exotic vehicles, both old and new. Visit phillyautoshow.com

Up to five KYW Insiders will win a family four (4) pack of tickets to the Auto Show!

