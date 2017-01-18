Philadelphia Auto Show

January 18, 2017 9:16 AM

autoshowlogolong trx Philadelphia Auto Show

               January 28th through February 5th, explore the automotive industry’s latest creations at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the 2017 Philadelphia Auto Show. The Philadelphia Auto Show features more than 700 concept, classic, luxury and exotic cars on display, with every major vehicle manufacturer represented. All vehicles are arranged by category, making it easy to navigate the 700,000-square-foot display floor. Visitors can get up-close and personal with the newest vehicle models that will soon be at dealerships around the region. Check out the latest green vehicles or explore exotic vehicles, both old and new. Visit phillyautoshow.com

Up to five KYW Insiders will win a family four (4) pack of tickets to the Auto Show!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia