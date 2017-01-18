Officials Apologize After A Tough Few Weeks For PATCO Riders

CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) — PATCO running mostly on or close to schedule this morning but a few trains had to be canceled because of equipment shortages.

The transit agency is playing catch up with a lot of repair work leading to delays, cancellations and overcrowding during the last few weeks.

Because of the transit troubles, PATCO’s GM is now apologizing.

ICYMI: #PATCO GM John Rink’s statement on recent delays & steps taken to maintain/repair trains to counteract the effects of winter weather pic.twitter.com/HqVilk3Ui3 — PATCO (@RidePATCO) January 18, 2017

PATCO GM John Rink says they’re sorry for the messy commutes the last few weeks that have affected so many riders, like Jim.

“Trains get packed with lots of people because of delays. A lot of time it’s standing room only. There are no seats. And obviously you’re getting to work later than you expect to.”

Rink’s apology came yesterday, after a particularly harsh morning rush. Six trains had to be pulled out of service. One train overshot the Collingswood station, the rest were maintenance problems.

Rink says these problems go back to the snowfall on January 7. Since then they’ve had to replace 21 motors.

A backlog of repairs, Rink says, and crews are working overtime to get trains back on track.