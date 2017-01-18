Officials Apologize After A Tough Few Weeks For PATCO Riders

January 18, 2017 9:12 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Patco, Tim Jimenez

CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) — PATCO running mostly on or close to schedule this morning but a few trains had to be canceled because of equipment shortages.

The transit agency is playing catch up with a lot of repair work leading to delays, cancellations and overcrowding during the last few weeks.

Because of the transit troubles, PATCO’s GM is now apologizing.

PATCO GM John Rink says they’re sorry for the messy commutes the last few weeks that have affected so many riders, like Jim.

“Trains get packed with lots of people because of delays. A lot of time it’s standing room only. There are no seats. And obviously you’re getting to work later than you expect to.”

Rink’s apology came yesterday, after a particularly harsh morning rush. Six trains had to be pulled out of service. One train overshot the Collingswood station, the rest were maintenance problems.

Rink says these problems go back to the snowfall on January 7. Since then they’ve had to replace 21 motors.

A backlog of repairs, Rink says, and crews are working overtime to get trains back on track.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia