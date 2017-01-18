NJ State Troopers Ready For Assignment, Securing Trump’s Inauguration

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — With enough personal and professional gear to last four days, New Jersey state troopers packed up for a special mission to Washington D.C. They will be helping to provide security at President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“We don’t have our specific assignment yet. Upon arrival, we’ll be deputized and given our assignment,” explained Captain Ray Jacobs, the inauguration incident commander.

At least 25 groups have applied to the National Park Service for permits as security forces expect a record number of protest groups. Experts predict more than a million people at the nation’s capitol and more than a third will be there to protest.

Security forces will be about 30,000 strong with more than 3,000 officers coming from police departments throughout the country.

That number includes officers from Ocean City, Somers Point, Atlantic City, Middle Township and Wildwood in addition to the New Jersey State Police.

They’ll call upon recent crowd control operations like the Democratic National Convention and the Papal Visit.

“They have the training, professionalism that they really employ everyday when they’re on the job,” Jacobs said. “Our troopers are well-trained and they do a fantastic job of doing what they do professionally dealing with crowds and people.”

Once they arrive in Washington D.C., the troopers will meet a liaison from the local police department who will give them their assignment. It could include security along the presidential parade route and also security checkpoints for all the visitors coming into the city.

The troopers will stay together as a unit.