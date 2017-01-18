Neil Simon’s Laughter on the 23rd Floor at Walnut Street Theatre

Now’s your chance to find LAUGHTER… ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Walnut Street Theatre!

Neil Simon is America’s most popular… and funniest… playwright. Now he’s taking us behind the scenes of a hit 1950’s television show, where the laughter begins.. and ends! Don’t miss Broadway’s hit comedy, LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR.

Every week, people gather around their television set to watch their favorite comedian Max Prince. He’s loud, brash and larger than life. His temper tantrums and one-liners have everyone on the edge of their seat… But change is on the way. Newsweek calls LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR “Simon’s funniest play!” So will you. January 17th through March 5th only!

Everyone needs laughter! Find yours with Neil Simon’s LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR. For tickets, visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550.

Up to ten KYW Insiders will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to this show!

