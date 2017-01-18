Garfield: The Musical with Cattitude at Walnut Street Theatre

January 18, 2017 9:18 AM

Kids love GARFIELD: The Musical with Cattitude.  This new Walnut Street Theatre for Kids musical will have you howling with laughter!  Family matinees are February 3 through February 18.

Garfield is a chubby and sarcastic tabby cat and he wants to have the best birthday ever. But his friends, Arlene, Odie, Jon and even his nemesis, Nermal, seem to have forgotten. Me-owch! Garfield runs away, but quickly learns that “home is where the heart… and the food is.”

This Walnut Street Theatre for Kids’ hour-long musical is perfect for kids who are 4 to 12 years old. Share LIVE theatre with your favorite kids. It’s GARFIELD: The Musical with Cattitude– LIVE at Walnut Street Theatre.  Visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550.  Read the books, then see the stories come to life at the Walnut.

Up to ten KYW Insiders will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to see Garfield: The Musical with Cattitude at Walnut Street Theatre!

