Formal Opening For New Rowan University Business School

January 18, 2017 2:27 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, Rowan University

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — Rowan University took the wraps off its new $63 million Rohrer College of Business.

This four story structure along route 322 will allow the business school to double in size. More to the point, Rowan President Dr. Ali Houshmand sees this as part of his vision to grow what was a sleepy teacher’s college into an international institution.

Ali Houshmand (credit: David Madden)

Ali Houshmand
(credit: David Madden)

“I dream for the day where this university will be globally recognized,” Houshmand told several hundred people at the ribbon cutting, “where people from all walks of life, from everybody in the world will come in here to study, to do research, to do economic development and to make the lives of our community magnificent.”

Not only that, the state of the art building was brought in on time and on budget. And it means a lot to students like senior Celina McFarland.

“It’s provides business students with a beautiful second home,” McFarland said. “A place to network, to study, to grow, to develop, to learn and most importantly, to help us learn to be the best entrepreneurs and business leaders we all aspire to be.”

They’re not done growing either. Rowan cuts the ribbon on a new engineering school next week.

(credit: David Madden)

(credit: David Madden)

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia