Formal Opening For New Rowan University Business School

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — Rowan University took the wraps off its new $63 million Rohrer College of Business.

This four story structure along route 322 will allow the business school to double in size. More to the point, Rowan President Dr. Ali Houshmand sees this as part of his vision to grow what was a sleepy teacher’s college into an international institution.

“I dream for the day where this university will be globally recognized,” Houshmand told several hundred people at the ribbon cutting, “where people from all walks of life, from everybody in the world will come in here to study, to do research, to do economic development and to make the lives of our community magnificent.”

Not only that, the state of the art building was brought in on time and on budget. And it means a lot to students like senior Celina McFarland.

“It’s provides business students with a beautiful second home,” McFarland said. “A place to network, to study, to grow, to develop, to learn and most importantly, to help us learn to be the best entrepreneurs and business leaders we all aspire to be.”

They’re not done growing either. Rowan cuts the ribbon on a new engineering school next week.