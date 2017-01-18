Fears Expressed At LGBTQ Conference Over Changes To Affordable Care Act

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National LGBTQ Task Force will be holding its 29th Annual Creating Change Conference in Philadelphia, bringing more than 4,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer/questioning activists, community leaders and allies from around the country.

It’s the largest gathering of LGBTQ activists in the nation. Many of them are concerned about health care issues, now that the Affordable Care Act is on the chopping block.

The ACA, otherwise known as Obamacare, has specific health protections for the LGBTQ community. The incoming Trump administration has vowed to repeal the act. Many attending the conference are especially upset and worried about health issues.

“This is what my face looked like. This is right after surgery,” Camden Hargrove said as he showed photos from before and after he completing his gender transition.

Camden is attending the Creating Change Conference. At the top of the agenda: health care issues and discrimination.

“A third of trans people have had a negative experiences with healthcare,” said Victoria Rodriguez-Roldan, director of the Trans/Gender Non-Conforming Justice Project. “And a quarter have postponed getting healthcare when they need it, out of fear of being mistreated, being abused.”

Camden says his insurance company tried to deny coverage for the hormones he depends on.

“It’s really scary. It’s really difficult,” Camden said. “I’m really afraid for my trans brothers and sisters, especially the people I know that have not had surgery yet or have not started hormones.”

Concerns at the convention are centered on the expected loss of protections from Obamacare for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer/questioning.

“It is very frustrating, it’s upsetting,” Naiymah Sanchez said. She is a transgender woman who has been fighting for insurance to cover reassignment surgery.

“You’ll approve me this depression medication for up to 30 years, but you won’t approve me for a surgery that will keep me from being depressed,” Naiymah said.

Activists say there’s a lot of uncertainty now, not knowing what’s going to replace the Affordable Care Act. They are hoping more states will cover LGBTQ health issues.

By the way, the Creating Change Conference is expected to generate $6.8 million in economic impact for the city.