Fears Expressed At LGBTQ Conference Over Changes To Affordable Care Act

January 18, 2017 7:06 PM By Stephanie Stahl
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, LGBTQ

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National LGBTQ Task Force will be holding its 29th Annual Creating Change Conference in Philadelphia, bringing more than 4,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer/questioning activists, community leaders and allies from around the country.

It’s the largest gathering of LGBTQ activists in the nation. Many of them are concerned about health care issues, now that the Affordable Care Act is on the chopping block.

The ACA, otherwise known as Obamacare, has specific health protections for the LGBTQ community. The incoming Trump administration has vowed to repeal the act. Many attending the conference are especially upset and worried about health issues.

‘Sessions’ Confirmation Would Be Dangerous’: Advocates At LGBTQ Conference Voice Opposition To AG Nomination

“This is what my face looked like. This is right after surgery,” Camden Hargrove said as he showed photos from before and after he completing his gender transition.

Camden is attending the Creating Change Conference. At the top of the agenda: health care issues and discrimination.

“A third of trans people have had a negative experiences with healthcare,” said Victoria Rodriguez-Roldan, director of the Trans/Gender Non-Conforming Justice Project. “And a quarter have postponed getting healthcare when they need it, out of fear of being mistreated, being abused.”

Camden says his insurance company tried to deny coverage for the hormones he depends on.

“It’s really scary. It’s really difficult,” Camden said. “I’m really afraid for my trans brothers and sisters, especially the people I know that have not had surgery yet or have not started hormones.”

Concerns at the convention are centered on the expected loss of protections from Obamacare for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer/questioning.

“It is very frustrating, it’s upsetting,” Naiymah Sanchez said. She is a transgender woman who has been fighting for insurance to cover reassignment surgery.

“You’ll approve me this depression medication for up to 30 years, but you won’t approve me for a surgery that will keep me from being depressed,” Naiymah said.

Federal Agencies Team With Philadelphia Law Enforcement To Combat Human Trafficking

Activists say there’s a lot of uncertainty now, not knowing what’s going to replace the Affordable Care Act. They are hoping more states will cover LGBTQ health issues.

By the way, the Creating Change Conference is expected to generate $6.8 million in economic impact for the city.

More from Stephanie Stahl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia