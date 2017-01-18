Drexel Looks To Build Off Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel heads down to North Carolina this week for a Thursday night match-up with Elon.

The Dragons are 7-11 and they improved to 1-4 in CAA play last time out on Saturday, with a 76-60 win over rival Delaware.

“It was a great team effort,” Drexel head coach Zach Spiker tells KYW Newsradio. “I thought the guys did a great job. They were focused on the scouting report and the game plan. We entered the game in a great mindset, understanding what needed to be done. I thought, although we didn’t do it for 40 minutes, we had a more consistent, focused effort for a bigger stretch of the game than we have at other times.”

Listen to the entire interview with Drexel’s Zach Spiker:

Junior guard Sammy Mojica was outstanding in the win against the Blue Hens. The junior guard was just a point shy of a triple-double, finishing with 9 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

“Sammy Mojica has been one of our more consistent players,” Spiker says. “What he did in the game is no surprise to our coaching staff. I hope it’s something of a shot in the arm for him, or puts some air in his tires, so to speak, that he’s capable of doing that every single game. He’s got a nose for the ball, he goes after the basketball, he’s a good teammate, he shares it. He doesn’t take tough shots, which allows him to get a high number of assists and he’s a good shooter.”

Mojica is averaging 10.6 points per game this season, which is good for third on the team.

The Dragons will face an Elon team on Thursday night that is 10-9 overall and 2-4 in the CAA. The Phoenix last played on Saturday, losing on the road to James Madison, 60-59. Spiker says they will present a tough challenge on Thursday.

“They are just so dangerous from every position on the floor,” Spiker says. “They’ve all got the ability to put the ball in the basket, whether it’s on the perimeter, down low on the block. It’s not an overly complex team, but when you do things really well, you usually aren’t that complex. And they do things really, really well.”

Thursday night’s game gets started at 7:00pm.