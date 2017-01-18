Dom Show Notes 1.18.17

January 18, 2017 11:58 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Obama give clemency to Chelsea Manning.

9:20-Ben Stein, “This is the real Obama.”

9:35-President Putin calling Russian prostitutes “the best in the world.”

9:40-Philadelphia the only city with all three Congressman skipping the inauguration.

10:00-Philly Jesus joined discussing his experience on MLK Day, being attacked by fellow parade goers.

10:10-Betsy DeVos’ committee hearing for Secretary of Education.

10:35-Congressman Dwight Evans joined discussing his decision to skip Trump’s inauguration.

11:35-National Review’s, Andy McCarthy, joined discussing the pardoning of Chelsea Manning.

