Police: Man Claims Cousins Attacked Him Because They Didn’t Like Their Christmas Presents

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) — A man claims that a group of his relatives attacked him because they didn’t like the Christmas gifts they got from him.

Lower Merion Police told the Main Line Times that they initially responded to a report of an attack at the Acme Market at 121 East City Ave. in Bala Cynwyd on Dec. 26.

A witness told police she heard a loud sound in the back of the store and when she went to check what it was, she found a man on the floor.

According to police, the victim told the witness that he got into a fight with his cousins because they were not pleased about the presents they received.

The Main Line Times reports that surveillance video shows four people approaching the victim while he was pushing his shopping cart through the grocery store. The family members allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and kicked and hit him so severely that he may have lost consciousness for a brief moment.

Police say a mustard display case was knocked over during the fight, causing around $50 worth of damage.

The victim left the store and did not give Acme employees his name.