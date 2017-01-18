Chris Christie: ‘Eagles Fans Generally Angry, Awful People’

January 18, 2017 10:43 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Chris Christie, Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Christie is back at it.

The New Jersey Governor has never been shy about expressing his fandom for the Dallas Cowboys and while co-hosting with former WIP employee Craig Carton on WFAN’s Boomer And Carton Show, Christie ripped Eagles fans.

“I understand why people are interested if you are a public figure, as to who you root for,” Christie said on WFAN on Wednesday. “They’re interested. But the hostility, I will tell you that I take for being a Cowboys fan — and this is what I say to Giants fans all the time, and Eagles fans. Now Eagles fans I understand it from a little more because the Eagles do suck and they’ve sucked for a long time. And their fans are generally angry, awful people.”

Related: Wing Bowl Exclusive: Cataldi Releases Footage Of Christie Falling In-Studio

“I agree,” Carton responded.

Christie told the 94WIP Morning Show in 2014 that Eagles fans were yelling “unspeakable things at me,” when Christie attended a Cowboys-Eagles game in Jerry Jones’ box at Lincoln Financial Field.

“If they want to take some anger out at me, I’m all—I have no problem with it at all,” Christie said of Eagles fans on 94WIP in 2014. “They’re passionate, wild fans and they wanna get angry with me, that’s OK. But the one thing they can’t say, is that I don’t tell them the truth. And the truth is, I’m a Cowboys fan. I’ve said it since I’ve ran for Governor in ’09, never hid it from anybody, and so, I don’t understand why they’re angry about me being happy about my team winning?”

Christie’s Cowboys were eliminated by the Packers in last weekend’s divisional playoff round.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia