Man Accused Of Vehicular Homicide In 2010 Found In Peru

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man accused of vehicular homicide in Bucks County in 2010 has been arrested in Peru.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 46-year-old Nelio Sotomayor-Sanchez was arrested earlier this month in Lima, Peru.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub is working with the Justice Department to seek his extradition for prosecution.

Sotomayor-Sanchez is accused of killing 55-year-old Sheree Maillie, a teacher’s aide at Newtown Middle School, in a head-on crash on Woodbourne Road in Middletown Township on Dec. 23, 2010.

Authorities say Sotomayor-Sanchez was attempting to pass another vehicle illegally over a double-yellow line when the crash happened.

The suspect was interviewed by Middletown Township Police while he was being treated for his injuries at St. Mary Medical Center. After being discharged, Sotomayor-Sanchez moved to Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 12, 2011. On Feb. 26, 2011, he flew to Bogota, Colombia, and then to Peru, according to federal court documents.

Sotomayor-Sanchez has been charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, causing a fatal accident while driving without a license and other offenses.

