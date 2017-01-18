A Surprise Addition To Center City District Restaurant Week

January 18, 2017 8:30 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Center City District Restaurant Week, Hadas Kuznits, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Center City District Restaurant Week takes place January 22 through February 3. There are a few new participants and one surprising addition to this season’s culinary promotion.

Molly Yun with the Center City District says every Restaurant Week promotion gets bigger — and this season is no exception.

“We’re very excited, we have more participants than ever,” Yun said. “We have 130 restaurants participating within the city.”

Including Osteria, run by chef Marc Vetri, who famously called Restaurant Week a “scam” in a 2012 Twitter rant.

“It is a big deal for all of us,” Yun said. “We’re excited for Philadelphia to have such a talented chef and his cuisine added to Restaurant Week.”

In a written statement, Vetri says while restaurant week was expensive to join and had too many rules when it began, he always thought it was a good idea and has wanted to participate now for the past three years, but kept missing the deadline.

Fine Palette, Scarpetta, Barrell, and Little Lion are also participating for the first time.

Participating restaurants offer $35 dinners and $20 lunches.

