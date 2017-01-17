With New Administration Comes New First Family Fashion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Lady Michelle Obama has made a fashion splash the past eight years — but what can we expect in the new administration?

Michelle Obama is known for gorgeous gowns and affordable, casual clothes that quickly sold out after she was spotted wearing them, but now the first fashion will take a turn, according to Joe Hancock professor of Fashion Design at Drexel University.

“I think Michelle had a tendency to use designers that were more out there and that took more chances,” Hancock said. “I think we’re gonna see a return to the safer designers like the Adolfos, a more of the formality, more of the wealth designers, like a Christian Dior, more of a traditional designer than we have in the past.

He doesn’t expect Melania to make a fashion splash, but does expect voters to keep an eye on what future First Daughter Ivanka is wearing.

“I think we’ll go back to the dark ages again, Hancock said. “I don’t see her as a fashion icon, I don’t see her as someone who women across the country will say ‘oh boy, I want to dress like her,’ however, I do see that in Ivanka Trump.”

He says Ivanka has a fashion line that’s classic and understated and will play well on the main line.