With New Administration Comes New First Family Fashion

January 17, 2017 8:30 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: First Lady Michelle Obama, KYW Newsradio, Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Lady Michelle Obama has made a fashion splash the past eight years — but what can we expect in the new administration?

Michelle Obama is known for gorgeous gowns and affordable, casual clothes that quickly sold out after she was spotted wearing them, but now the first fashion will take a turn, according to Joe Hancock professor of Fashion Design at Drexel University.

“I think Michelle had a tendency to use designers that were more out there and that took more chances,” Hancock said. “I think we’re gonna see a return to the safer designers like the Adolfos, a more of the formality, more of the wealth designers, like a Christian Dior, more of a traditional designer than we have in the past.

He doesn’t expect Melania to make a fashion splash, but does expect voters to keep an eye on what future First Daughter Ivanka is wearing.

“I think we’ll go back to the dark ages again, Hancock said. “I don’t see her as a fashion icon, I don’t see her as someone who women across the country will say ‘oh boy, I want to dress like her,’ however, I do see that in Ivanka Trump.”

He says Ivanka has a fashion line that’s classic and understated and will play well on the main line.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia