Weather: Above Average Temperatures Continue For What’s Typically The Coldest Time For Our Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temperatures are on their way up this week, but the sun will be a bit elusive over the next several days.

It’s a trade-off of sorts for temperatures more than 10 degrees above average in mid-January. Temperatures over the next seven days will be in the 50’s, which is a pattern more reminiscent of mid-March than mid-January, and it means we are cruising through what is traditionally the coldest part of the year around here with conditions that really don’t feel so bad.

Fog and showers will linger through the overnight hours and into early Wednesday, but the afternoon looks dry – albeit gray.

The nicest day this week will be Thursday, with temperatures nearly 15 degrees above average and lots of sunshine. On Friday, the day will start off nice, but if you have Friday night plans after work, bring the umbrella in the morning because by late afternoon or evening, another round of rain will push through.

As of now, the weekend looks mild and relatively dry, but with more clouds than sunshine. We’ll see another system approach Sunday night into Monday with yet another chance of rain – and yet again, it’s rain, not snow.