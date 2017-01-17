Union Draft Pick Marcus Epps: ‘Starting To Settle In’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union did not have a first-round pick in this year’s MLS SuperDraft, but they didn’t wait too long in the second round to make their first selection.

The Union came into the draft with two second round picks, with the highest being #33. But Philadelphia made a deal with Minnesota (sent pick #42 and allocation money to the Loons) to move up to #25 and with that pick they selected University of South Florida midfielder Marcus Epps.

“I was talking to my father the other day and I told him I’m still shaking, still an exciting moment,” Epps tells KYW Newsradio about getting drafted. “It’s starting to settle in. I’m just looking forward to getting to Philadelphia and beginning this part of my career.”

Listen to the entire interview with Union top draft pick Marcus Epps:

He says Philadelphia did show some interest in him prior to the draft.

“During the combine I actually had an interview with the Union,” he says. “I was fortunate enough to have an interview with them and spoke with them for a few minutes. I did not know they were going to trade up to get me, but it was an exciting moment to see that.”

The 21-year-old Epps enjoyed an outstanding college career with the Bulls, playing in 75 games and finishing his career with eight goals and nine assists. He talks about what he brings to the table.

“My biggest strengths right now are my one-on-one ability,” he says. “I love to dribble and beat players. My athleticism, I feel I have a pretty high athleticism as well as my technical ability. I feel like I connect passes well and I try to keep the game flowing as best as I can.”

Epps is a native of Jackson, Mississippi.

With their second pick of the second-round on Friday at #33, the Union selected 22-year-old Clemson University defender Aaron Jones.