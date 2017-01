PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today would have been Muhammad Ali’s 75th birthday.

Related: Muhammad Ali: The Greatest In Pictures And Words

Ali, who died on June 3, 2016, is one of the all-time greatest boxers and is widely regarded as one of the most influential and impactful sports figures ever.

Related: Was Muhammad Ali Boxing’s Greatest?

Many fans and media members paid tribute to Ali on Twitter today.

Celebrating the life of The Greatest, @MuhammadAli, on what would have been his 75th birthday. (PC: George Kalinsky for MSG) #MuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/XVryQr3aYT — MSG (@TheGarden) January 17, 2017

The Greatest Swagger of any Champion. Rest in power, #MuhammadAli. Today he would have turned 75. pic.twitter.com/qfkTCZL6rX — B. Scott (@lovebscott) January 17, 2017

On #MuhammadAli's birthday we remember his many talents: defender, activist and humanitarian. We salute him for this today. pic.twitter.com/RdxYpiZ6Z5 — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) January 17, 2017

Champions aren’t made in gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them – a desire, a dream, a vision.#MuhammadAli — Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) January 17, 2017

Happy Birthday to #MuhammadAli on what would have been his 75th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/pNdjRYG1g8 — It's All Geek To Me (@GeekToMeRadio) January 17, 2017

happy 75th birthday champ! float like a butterfly and sting like a bee. 3 time champ, icon. rest in peace champ! #MuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/ILYtb6PbTD — Benny Tank Grimm (@UKIrish18) January 17, 2017

Muhammad Ali would have turned 75 today. The greatest. #MuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/WjRaUzfo5s — CreateLex (@CreateLex) January 17, 2017

Happy Birthday Muhammad Ali! A true inspiration to anyone following their dreams! #MuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/YGekA2d9L8 — Expressions Stores (@ExpressionsKix) January 17, 2017

Happy Birthday to "The Greatest of All Time" #MuhammadAli "What's my name, rumble young man rumble, float like a butterfly, Im to pretty"?" — BodyRockinBabes (@BodyRockin) January 17, 2017