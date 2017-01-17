Mike Tomlin: Antonio Brown’s Facebook Video Was ‘Foolish’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some things are meant for the locker room and the locker room only.

Following the Steelers’ playoff win over the Chiefs to advance to the AFC title game against the Patriots, Pittsburgh’s star receiver Antonio Brown decided to post some post-game locker room video on Facebook Live.

In the video, head coach Mike Tomlin calls the Patriots [expletive] holes.

On Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters that Brown will be punished for his “foolish, selfish, and inconsiderate” video, which received over 40,000 viewers.

“It was foolish of him to do that, it was selfish of him to do that, and it was inconsiderate for him to do that,” Tomlin said of Brown. “Not only it is a violation of our policy, it is a violation of league policy, both of which he knows. We will punish him, we won’t punish us. And we’ll do so swiftly, and we’ll do so internally.

“I’m sure that he’ll appropriately absorb all of those things as he moves forward, but larger than that, he’s got to grow from this. He has to.”