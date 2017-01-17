‘The Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah To Perform In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central is coming to Philadelphia this spring.

The host of the Emmy and Peabody-Award-winning program will be at Tower Theater on Friday, April 7.

Noah took over as host of the “The Daily Show” after Jon Stewart’s departure in 2015.

Noah, a native of South Africa, has hosted many television shows in the country, including South Africa’s music, television and film awards, the South African Comedy Festival and two seasons of his own late-night talk show.

Noah’s U.S. television debut was on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and he also appeared on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” becoming the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on either show and his Showtime comedy special, “Trevor Noah: African American,” premiered in 2013.

He’s slated to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this month.

Noah last performed in Philadelphia in April 2016 at SugarHouse Casino.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. online at TicketMaster.com.