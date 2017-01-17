‘The Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah To Perform In Philly

January 17, 2017 8:06 PM
Filed Under: Tower Theater, Trevor Noah

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central is coming to Philadelphia this spring.

The host of the Emmy and Peabody-Award-winning program will be at Tower Theater on Friday, April 7.

Noah took over as host of the “The Daily Show” after Jon Stewart’s departure in 2015.

Noah, a native of South Africa, has hosted many television shows in the country, including South Africa’s music, television and film awards, the South African Comedy Festival and two seasons of his own late-night talk show.

Noah’s U.S. television debut was on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and he also appeared on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” becoming the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on either show and his Showtime comedy special, “Trevor Noah: African American,” premiered in 2013.

He’s slated to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this month.

Noah last performed in Philadelphia in April 2016 at SugarHouse Casino.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. online at TicketMaster.com.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia